‘White flag’: Three reasons why progressives’ executive order push is striking

ANALYSIS — One branch of government’s white flag is another’s green light.

The Constitution “grants and constrains presidential power,” as several experts have put it. But, yet again, lawmakers are somewhat counterintuitively working to expand the purview of the Executive Office of the President.

That assessment of the country’s founding document and the presidency comes from professors William Marshall and Saikrishna Prakash, writing for the National Constitution Center. The University of North Carolina and University of Virginia law professors, respectively, note there is a question among scholars about “whether the president must honor statutes that purport to limit his or her authority over law execution.”

That assumes that Congress would actually bother trying to pass legislation a president could review, and then, perhaps, sign into law.

“Some suppose that the Congress can insulate execution from presidential control, while others insist that the Congress cannot strip away the president’s duty,” Marshall and Prakash note.