Biden’s sending more arms to Ukraine, but some in Congress call it lacking

President Joe Biden on Wednesday announced the U.S. government will send $800 million in weapons to Ukraine, bringing the total over the last year to $2 billion, but pressure is growing on Capitol Hill to do even more.

According to Biden and senior U.S. officials, the new package will include 800 shoulder-fired Stinger anti-aircraft weapons, and the president said his administration is working with Ukraine to obtain an unspecified type of longer-range anti-aircraft systems. The package also includes: 9,000 shoulder-fired anti-armor weapons, including Javelins; nearly 7,000 small arms, from machine guns to grenade launchers; 20 million rounds of ammunition; and 100 drones, including what Biden called “our most cutting-edge” ones. Also about to be sent: more body armor and helmets.

“These are direct transfers of equipment from our Department of Defense to the Ukrainian military to help them as they fight against this invasion,” Biden said. “We’re going to continue to do more in the days and weeks ahead.”

But as the Russian invasion of Ukraine, now 21 days old, rages on, many in Congress support Biden’s efforts but say his administration is a step behind Ukraine’s rapidly mounting wartime needs.

Of MiGs and nukes

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, in a dramatic virtual address to Congress on Wednesday, asked for NATO to enforce a no-fly zone in Ukraine and to provide his country with combat aircraft. He also requested more air defense capabilities and other weapons.