Hoyer sees quick start to fiscal 2023 budget process

House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer said Wednesday he expects President Joe Biden to submit his fiscal 2023 budget request shortly and believes congressional leaders and the White House could strike a topline discretionary spending deal as soon as this month.

The president’s budget request, which is statutorily required to be submitted in February but comes later than that most years, typically kicks off the appropriations process.

“The budget coming down from the president is necessary,” Hoyer, D-Md., said. “I’m hopeful that will happen either late this week or next week.”

Office of Management and Budget officials declined to comment on the timeline. Off-Hill sources familiar with the process predict the budget request is more likely to come later than that, possibly March 28 or April 4.

Budget requests are frequently released when Congress is in session so the House and Senate Budget Committees can hold hearings on it that same week. While the Senate is in session next week, the House is not scheduled to be since Republicans are going on their annual conference retreat. Both chambers are scheduled to be in session the weeks of March 28 and April 4.