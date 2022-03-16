Immigrants with asylum put lives on hold over green card waits

Muhammad, a member of a minority group persecuted in Pakistan, dreams of becoming a lawyer — specifically, an immigration lawyer so he can help people like himself.

The 28-year-old, who now works as a researcher at an Ivy League university, has been granted asylum — a stringent standard available to those who face persecution in their home countries because of their race, religion or political beliefs.

But Muhammad’s yearslong wait for a green card has upended his plans. He was accepted into law school for the fall of 2020, but he couldn’t afford it without in-state tuition, only available to U.S. citizens and permanent residents. He has deferred enrollment the past two years, hoping his green card would be approved in time.

“I thought that I could be a good advocate for people who are going through the same process,” said Muhammad, who asked to be referred to only by his first name for fear of immigration repercussions.

With the April deadline to accept his spot for fall 2022 fast approaching, and more than a year after filing his green card application, Muhammad is still waiting — and he’s maxed out on deferrals.