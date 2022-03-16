K Street firms starting to tap private equity, even go public

The K Street firm Subject Matter, one of Washington’s top-grossing lobbying shops, recently announced a deal with a private equity outfit from Los Angeles, Coral Tree Partners.

Though the firms didn’t disclose the specifics, they billed the arrangement as a partnership that Subject Matter founder Steve Elmendorf said would fund expansion into new services and beyond Washington.

It’s the latest in a string of similar deals as the influence sector seeks out investment dollars, often to hire up in areas such as polling, public relations, digital and grassroots organizing and state-level lobbying. Some policy and lobbying shops have inked deals with private equity firms, and more are likely on the way. In another twist for the industry, a group of prominent Beltway firms banded together and went public on a stock exchange in London late last year.

These moves represent a clear shift from two decades ago when advertising conglomerates, such as Interpublic Group of Cos., WPP plc and Omnicom, gobbled up many of K Street’s biggest operations. Few of those acquisitions worked out in the long run, and many ended with firms buying back their independence or simply closing up shop altogether when name partners and rainmakers departed, unusually after about five years when their payouts ended.

Whether this new wave of deals will turn out better remains to be seen.