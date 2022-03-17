Former Rep. Vic Fazio dies at 79

Former Rep. Vic Fazio, a California Democrat who served 10 terms in the House and then went on to a high-profile lobbying career, died this week at the age of 79. He had been suffering from cancer and died at home surrounded by family, his office said in a statement.

The House observed a moment of silence in his memory Thursday, and Speaker Nancy Pelosi said in a statement she will miss her friend and fellow Northern Californian.

“During his two decades in the House, Congressman Vic Fazio was a respected Member: leading masterfully within our Caucus, working devotedly to strengthen our beloved institution and fighting relentlessly for his Sacramento community,” Pelosi said.

Fazio first won election to the House in 1978 and rose to become Democratic Caucus chairman. He led the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee for four years in the 1990s, including the 1993-94 cycle, when Republicans won control of the chamber. He did not seek an 11th term in 1998 and instead took up a K Street career, first at Clark & Weinstock and later at Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld, one of the city’s largest lobbying practices.

“Vic Fazio is without a doubt one of the kindest, finest gentlemen I’ve ever known in politics or elsewhere,” said former New York GOP Rep. Bill Paxon, who chaired the National Republican Congressional Committee in the 1994 cycle and later worked with Fazio at Akin Gump.