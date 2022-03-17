House gives Russia trade bill strong backing after Zelenskyy speech

The House on Thursday sent the Senate legislation that would revoke U.S. favorable tariff treatment of Russian goods as lawmakers search for ways to isolate and inflict economic pain on Moscow for its invasion of Ukraine.

Ending the favored status for Russian and Belarusian products would apply higher tariffs to products in cases when the standard U.S. duty is higher.

The 424-8 vote moves the bill to the Senate, where there appears to be bipartisan support and an appetite to squeeze Russia. The action comes a day after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addressed members of Congress in a stirring virtual address.

The vote brought Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer, D-Md., to the floor, where they spoke strongly in support of the measure.

Ways and Means Chair Richard E. Neal, D-Mass., said passing the bill under suspension would answer Zelenskyy’s call to take aim at Russian President Vladimir Putin. To pass, the bill needed a two-thirds majority vote.