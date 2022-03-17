‘Every button tells a story’: Washington’s political memorabilia show and sale returns

Jonathan D. Salant has a special place in his heart for former Rep. Jim Maloney.

One night in 1998, the Washington correspondent for NJ Advance Media was interviewing Maloney over the phone when he turned to see his son get up and steady himself.

“As I’m on the phone with him, my son, who was then 14 months old, pulls himself up on the garbage can in the kitchen and starts walking,” he said. “So of course I had to get a Maloney button.”

Salant set out to find a piece of memorabilia to remind him of that moment — it’s something the lifelong button collector has done to chronicle his career covering politics for various publications, including a stint at Congressional Quarterly.

He wasn’t able to unearth a button from one of the Connecticut Democrat’s congressional campaigns. Instead, a red and blue Jim Maloney for State Senate button now sits in a frame next to a button celebrating his son’s 2010 bar mitzvah.