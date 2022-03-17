Rapid corporate exodus from Russia is seen as a lesson for ESG investors, regulators

The unprecedented response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the global outcry from consumers, lawmakers and government officials may signal a shift in how corporations should be evaluated on environmental, social and governance criteria, observers said.

Investors and regulators need to emphasize adaptiveness and flexibility in ESG "screening" and metrics so that companies can be held accountable to future geopolitical conflicts and other issues that may emerge as top of mind for asset managers and shareholders, they said.

Some 400 companies have either announced they will stop investments in Russia or cease operations and sales altogether, researchers from Yale University's Chief Executive Leadership Institute found. Those that remain face mounting pressure from consumers, employees, shareholders and countries doubling down on economic sanctions since President Vladimir Putin launched an assault on Ukraine last month.

"It's not just golden rule statements. It's not just philanthropy or trying to compensate for misconduct, but it's actually being responsible on so many frontiers," Jeffrey Sonnenfeld, founder and CEO of the Chief Executive Leadership Institute and a professor at the Yale School of Management, said in an interview with CQ Roll Call.

Many of the companies' decisions to leave Russia have occurred in the past two weeks thanks to multiple sources of pressure, said Sonnenfeld, who is leading the effort to track companies' decisions on Russia.