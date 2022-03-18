House Democrats, including many of the party’s vulnerable incumbents, are pushing to provide consumers relief from pain at the gas pump through rebates or tax cuts.

But some admit the proposals aren’t going anywhere and would amount to little more than political messaging bills.

“That’s not happening,” Rep. Kurt Schrader, D-Ore., said. “It’s just unrealistic. I mean, we can't afford to do all that sort of thing at this point in time. It's pandering. Let's be smart."

Schrader is a vulnerable incumbent and understands why his fellow “Frontline” program Democrats are proposing ideas like suspending the federal gasoline tax through the end of the year or providing direct rebates to consumers.

"I think they're all trying to do what they think they need to do to get reelected,” he said. “That's fine. Their constituents maybe feel strongly in that area.”