Oil company executives called to hearing on gas price increases

The top executives of six oil companies have been called to appear at an April hearing of the House Energy and Commerce Committee in connection with elevated gasoline prices following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

In letters sent Wednesday, Frank Pallone Jr., D-N.J., chairman of the committee, requested executives of six companies appear April 6 to answer questions about the war in Europe, their revenue, fuel prices, stock buybacks, domestic oil production and other corporate activities.

“I am concerned that the oil industry may be exploiting the war in Ukraine for its own economic gain,” Pallone said in the letters.

“Oil companies are currently seeing record profits,” he said. “As Americans reemerged from the coronavirus … lockdowns and demand for gasoline increased, oil companies kept supply low and prices high.”

Pallone’s letters follow comments Wednesday by Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer accusing large oil and gas companies of possibly “price gouging,” noting that gasoline prices have remained high in recent days after crude oil prices dropped. Schumer also called for major oil company executives to be summoned for testimony to Congress.