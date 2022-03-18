Don Young, dean of the House, dies at 88

Rep. Don Young, who went from being a tugboat captain to the dean of the House, has died at the age of 88, his office confirmed Friday.

“It’s with heavy hearts and deep sadness that we announce Congressman Don Young, the Dean of the House and revered champion for Alaska, passed away today while traveling home to Alaska to be with the state and people that he loved," his office said in a statement. "His beloved wife Anne was by his side."

Missouri Sen. Roy Blunt, who served in the House with Young, was quick to issue a statement about his passing. "Some of my favorite stories as Republican Whip in the House are about Don Young. Nobody represented their state better or with more determination than Don Young represented Alaska," Blunt said.

The Alaska Republican was known as much for his cantankerous but warm personality as he was for his fierce defense of Alaskan interests. In his spacious Rayburn House Office Building digs, he proudly displayed such Last Frontier ephemera as a wall-sized state map, a portion of the Alaska pipeline and most notably a gavel made from an oosik, or walrus penis.

A walrus penis gavel sits in the office of Don Young, R-Alaska, in the Rayburn House Office Building. CQ Roll Call file photo

The Alaska Republican was born in Meridian, Calif., on June 9, 1933. After serving in the U.S. Army for two years and receiving bachelor’s degree in teaching at Chico State College, Young traveled to Fort Yukon, Alaska, to teach at an Alaska Native school.