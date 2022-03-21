Democrats, Republicans draw lines at opening of Ketanji Brown Jackson Supreme Court confirmation hearing

The Supreme Court confirmation hearing for Ketanji Brown Jackson kicked off Monday with Democrats on the Senate Judiciary Committee using their opening statements to try to head off some Republican criticisms.

Chairman Richard J. Durbin of Illinois called it a “proud day for America,” which started out with no voting rights for women or minorities, and now Jackson could be the first Black woman on the Supreme Court. “You, Judge Jackson, can be the first. It’s not easy being first. Often, you have to be the best and in some ways the bravest,” Durbin said. “Many are not prepared to face that kind of heat, that kind of scrutiny and the glare of the national spotlight.”

Durbin pointed out that Jackson’s background was one of excellence and integrity — and of someone who has been confirmed by the Senate three times for previous positions, including her role as an appeals court judge in Washington. And Durbin tried to swat away expected questions about her representation of detainees at Guantanamo Bay or other clients, and criticism that she is soft on crime or on sexual offenders. “These baseless charges are unfair,” Durbin said. “I’m confident the American people will see through these attacks and any other last minute attempts to derail your confirmation.”

Democratic Sen. Patrick J. Leahy of Vermont, a former Judiciary chairman himself, said Jackson “is no judicial activist” and is not anti-law enforcement or soft on crime. Leahy said Jackson has been praised by conservative judges, as well as lawyers from both sides who appeared before her, and she comes from a law enforcement family.

Leahy added that her background as a public defender would be a first on the Supreme Court, and that it is “not a liability to the court, it’s a much-needed asset to the court.” A confirmation of Jackson “will bring us one step closer to having a Supreme Court that is more reflective of our nation,” Leahy said. “One where diversity, race, gender, background, education and experience allow all Americans to look to their court and see in its justices a reflection of the American people.”