GOP midterm gains could augur market-rattling debt limit fight

House Republicans are girding for battle over raising the nation’s borrowing cap next year if they retake the majority in the November elections.

Preparations begin this week, when GOP lawmakers will use their annual policy retreat in Florida in part to plot strategy against President Joe Biden for a coming debt limit showdown that both sides say will have no easy resolution.

And while no one predicts a default on the nation’s debt next year, lawmakers and former aides say the coming fight could rival a 2011 clash between Republicans and President Barack Obama that resulted in the loss of the government’s prized triple-A credit rating from Standard & Poor’s.

“If Republicans take the House, we are staring down the barrel of a potential economic cataclysm,” said Dan Pfeiffer, a former communications director and senior adviser to Obama. “If they want to cause a global economic collapse, that’s on them.”

Missouri Rep. Jason Smith, the House Budget Committee ranking Republican who is angling to become the top GOP leader on the Ways and Means Committee in the next Congress, said Republicans plan to use the debt limit as leverage to put fiscal curbs on the Biden administration.