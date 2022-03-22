Ketanji Brown Jackson hearing veers into hot-button topics

Ketanji Brown Jackson on Tuesday rolled unscathed through a marathon day of questioning for her nomination to the Supreme Court, as some of the members of the Senate Judiciary Committee spent time on outside issues peripheral to her qualifications.

Jackson, under the bright lights of the committee room for hours and with few breaks, avoided the kind of misstep that might cost her votes among the Democratic caucus, which does not need votes from Republicans to confirm Jackson as the first Black woman on the Supreme Court.

It took nearly six hours before Jackson even shifted her tone a bit, when Sen. Ted Cruz held up some children’s books related to critical race theory that are part of a curriculum at a private school at which Jackson sits on the board. The Texas Republican had been pressing her for about 15 minutes on what has become a staple of right-wing concerns, asking if Jackson agreed with one book being taught to children that “babies are racist.”

“Senator, I have not reviewed any of those books, any of those ideas,” Jackson said with a firmer tone than any of her previous answers. “They don’t come up in my work as a judge, which I am respectfully here to address.”

Jackson calmly answered questions about her judicial philosophy, experience, approach to cases and more. At other times in the hearing, among other questions about her legal views, Jackson sometimes became a sounding board as senators made points more adjacent to her legal work.