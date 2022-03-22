Republicans risk alienating key voters with ‘beyond the pale’ attacks on Ketanji Brown Jackson

ANALYSIS — Race. Terrorist detainees and the still-raw wounds of 9/11. Sexual predators. Child pornography. Mandatory minimum sentences.

Did we mention race, still the hottest coal in the flammable tinderbox that is American politics?

Republican senators have a tough job this week as Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson faces questioning from the Judiciary Committee. In many ways, how the GOP side of the dais decides to treat the first Black woman ever nominated to the high court is the opening salvo of what promises to be a bruising midterm election cycle.

They must, all at once, be tough on a liberal federal appellate judge to placate and excite their base ahead of November’s midterm elections. But they also risk further alienating suburban white women and other swing voters who ditched them in 2020 to give Joe Biden the White House and Democrats control of both chambers of Congress.

Sen. Ben Sasse, R-Neb., a member of the Judiciary Committee, which is handling Brown Jackson’s confirmation hearing, on Sunday offered some advice to his fellow Republicans: “I want us to vet Judge Jackson’s judicial philosophy.”