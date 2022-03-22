White House expects further sanctions, energy measures from Biden’s European trip

“Poland, Germany and really all of our NATO allies in Europe have been heroic in their response. It was heartwarming to see how they have opened their hearts, doors and homes to the women and children, the elderly and infirm trying to make their way out of Ukraine for safety,” Texas Republican Sen. Cornyn said Monday. “Ukrainians are showing great courage, but one thing we heard is that they need more humanitarian relief and weapons to defend themselves and their country.”

The Biden administration has worked with allies to rally support for military and humanitarian assistance to Ukraine, but some of the requests from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and his leadership have not been deemed to be in the best interests of U.S. security. Among those: the establishment of a no-fly zone that could lead NATO pilots into combat with Russia and an effort to transfer Polish MiG fighter jets to Ukraine that was going to require some kind of U.S. involvement.

The trip to Warsaw and potentially other destinations in Poland will be perhaps the most fraught since President George H.W. Bush’s travels in the summer of 1989, when he visited both Warsaw and the shipyards in Gdansk as the Soviet satellite states in Eastern Europe were moving toward freedom and democracy.

“I spoke in front of the Solidarity Workers monument to an animated throng which packed and overflowed the square. There were thousands lining the street going into town, and estimates of up to 250,000 in the square. It was an emotional moment, with grown men and women crying,” Bush wrote in a 1998 book. “At the end of the day I had the heady sense that I was witnessing history being made on the spot, as the leaders from the regime and Solidarity came together.”

Sullivan said the current president planned to meet with U.S. forces now in Poland, where they are working with other NATO forces in defense of the alliance’s territory. The White House has made clear that Biden is not planning to travel beyond NATO borders and into Ukraine.