Crippling blood-drenched communists: Extreme name-calling in 2022

Even for Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., the fundraising email I received last week was mind-boggling.

She started off by referring to “Joe Biden’s Communist Green New Deal,” switched to an attack on Reps. Adam B. Schiff, D-Calif., Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill., and the “January 6 Witch Hunt Committee,” and then warned that Never Trumpers are colluding “with Communist Democrats to rig the 2022 and 2024 elections.”

“Joe Biden’s hands are drenched with blood after the botched withdrawal from Afghanistan,” she continued.

Greene’s email went on to assert that Biden’s “crippling” of “American energy production” was part of his “scheme to impose socialism on America.”

“The swamp pulled out all the stops to defeat me,” her email continued, claiming that “Hollywood liberals, Never Trumpers, and insider lobbyists poured $5,000,000,000 into the campaign account of my communist Democrat opponent.” Yes, $5 billion — a claim that is so ridiculous that it suggests that the person who wrote the email didn’t know what the number “5” followed by nine zeros is.