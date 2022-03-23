Limited Capitol tours return Monday, but some say it’s happening too slow

Cherry blossoms reached peak bloom in Washington this week, but most tourists in town for the foliage won’t get a chance to step inside the nearby Capitol. Even as the building begins a gradual reopening Monday, spots remain scarce.

The first phase includes limited tours for school groups and for guests escorted by lawmakers or their aides, according to guidance sent to House staff Wednesday.

Plans have been in the works to reopen the House side of the Capitol for a while, after many Republicans and some Democrats complained it was overdue, but the memo from the House Sergeant at Arms and Congress’ physician laid out the details.

Tours will be capped to keep numbers down — 15 visitors per lawmaker or staff member, with a higher limit for school groups.

“Throughout the first phase, tours to the Capitol will be monitored by Visitor Services so that modifications can be made if recommended by the Attending Physician,” the memo said. “The current CDC community level (now green) may change depending on COVID-19 conditions.”