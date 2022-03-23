Madeleine Albright, first female secretary of State, dies at 84

Madeleine Albright, the country’s first female secretary of State and an influential foreign policy counselor into her 80s, died Wednesday.

Albright, 84, died of cancer in Washington, according to news reports.

The daughter of Czech refugees, her family’s experience fleeing Nazism and Soviet Communism had a strong influence on how she viewed world affairs and the United States’ role in them.

She went on to achieve academic acclaim and to scale the American policymaking community. When she was confirmed as President Bill Clinton’s second secretary of State, a position she held from 1997 to 2001, she became the highest-ranking female in the U.S. government.

“In every role, she used her fierce intellect and sharp wit — and often her unmatched collection of pins — to advance America’s national security and promote peace around the world,” President Joe Biden said in a statement from Brussels, where he is attending an emergency NATO meeting. “America had no more committed champion of democracy and human rights than Secretary Albright, who knew personally and wrote powerfully of the perils of autocracy.”