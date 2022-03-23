Supreme Court hearing gets heated, as the end is in sight

Ketanji Brown Jackson navigated cleanly through a second day of questioning at her confirmation hearing, despite several Republicans who ratcheted up their confrontations with the Supreme Court nominee.

Senate Judiciary Chair Richard J. Durbin announced that the committee will meet Monday to consider Jackson’s nomination. Committee tradition means the panel will likely vote the following Monday, April 4. That would set up a Senate floor vote later that week. The hearing will continue for a fourth day Thursday with outside witnesses.

By late Wednesday, the 51-year-old federal appeals court judge and former federal defender still appeared on track after her portion of the hearing to become the first Black woman on the Supreme Court.

Jackson stayed mostly cool as Republicans such as Sens. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, Josh Hawley of Missouri and Ted Cruz and John Cornyn of Texas upped the intensity of their approach. They raised their voices, cut off her answers and quarreled with her responses — sometimes to the point that Durbin stepped in to calm it down.

Jackson got most riled as Hawley firmly questioned her once again about several child pornography cases she handled as a federal judge, which became a theme for Republicans who raised concerns that she is soft on crime.