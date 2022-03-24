Democrats seek SEC action on foreign influence in elections

The Securities and Exchange Commission should adopt regulations to identify foreign-owned companies that spend corporate funds to influence elections, Maryland Rep. Jamie Raskin and 15 other House Democrats say in a letter they plan to send Thursday.

The letter, shared first with CQ Roll Call, cites Russia’s invasion of Ukraine to underscore the urgent need for the action.

“Foreign interests have spent many millions of dollars in recent U.S. elections, often through ‘dark money’ channels, and we witnessed unprecedented foreign efforts to undermine our democracy during the 2016 election cycle,” the letter stated. “Further, as Russia continues its illegal war on Ukraine and the U.S. and its allies impose sanctions on President [Vladimir] Putin and Russia’s complicit oligarchs, we cannot forget that those same oligarchs likely have millions stowed away in U.S. corporations.”

“Current law bars individual foreign nationals from personally contributing to federal campaigns,” the lawmakers note in their letter, “yet foreign political spending can still take place via U.S.-registered corporations that are foreign subsidiaries or appreciably foreign-owned or foreign-controlled, all thanks to the U.S. Supreme Court's 2010 Citizens United ruling.”

Raskin and his colleagues argue that the Citizens United decision, which paved the way for corporations to be able to give unlimited amounts from their treasuries to super PACs, “created a massive foreign money loophole in our country’s campaign finance system. The problem is that domestically registered corporations can be taken over, appreciably bought-up, controlled, or influenced by foreign governments, foreign corporations, or foreign nationals,” the letter said.