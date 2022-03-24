House Republicans look to counter Biden agenda

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. — House Republicans are huddling to craft their overarching legislative agenda should they win the majority in November, but much of their message so far is focused on combating President Joe Biden’s agenda while seeming unenthusiastic about a pledge to compromise on legislation with the White House.

Regular gasoline prices have been soaring, as has inflation, and Republicans haven’t passed up opportunities to criticize the White House and Democrats on those issues. On Thursday, the House Republican Policy Committee handed out a fact sheet on “out of control inflation” and criticized the Biden administration for canceling the Keystone XL pipeline and stopping new oil and gas leases on federal land.

GOP Conference Chair Elise Stefanik said her party would rein in spending and look to improve American energy independence. There are “numerous legislative proposals” led by members “about how we can unleash all of the above energy independence,” the New York Republican said. But absent a change in White House policy, there is scant evidence that those would garner Biden’s signature.

Stefanik also said the conference would seek to “rein in the reckless trillions of dollars of spending. That stops with a Republican majority in Congress.” She criticized the spending levels in the almost $2 trillion American Rescue Plan and said her party would seek to undertake a smoother appropriations process, compared with the delayed one that Democrats recently completed.

“So reining in the spending is going to be really important, making sure that we have a path to balance in our budget and a workable appropriations process, rather than having it written behind closed doors, multitrillion-dollar bills run by the speaker’s office,” Stefanik said.