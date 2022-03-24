Vela leaving House in coming weeks to join lobbying firm, reports say

Democratic Rep. Filemon Vela of Texas reportedly plans to resign from Congress in the coming weeks to take a post at the Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld lobbying firm.

Vela’s plans were first reported in a Tweet Thursday morning by Punchbowl News editor Heather Caygle. He confirmed the report with the Texas Tribune, according to reporter Abby Livingston.

Vela, who represents Texas’ 34th District along the Mexican border, announced last year that he would not seek reelection. Fellow Texas Democratic Rep. Vicente Gonzalez, who represents the 15th District, is running for the seat. Inside Elections with Nathan L. Gonzales rates the 34th District race Solid Democratic.

Vela informed the House Ethics Committee in January that he would recuse himself from any matter involving Akin Gump “as a result of my negotiation or agreement regarding future employment or compensation,” according to a document filed with the committee and reported by Forbes.

Vela, 58, is a vice chair of the Democratic National Committee whose wife, Rose Vela, was named by President Joe Biden to serve as director of the Commission on White House Fellowships.