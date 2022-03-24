White House will resettle 100,000 Ukrainian refugees

The White House on Thursday announced plans to resettle up to 100,000 Ukrainian refugees in the U.S., promising to use "the full range of legal pathways" to facilitate the process amid the continuing Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The administration said it would focus primarily on those with family members already living in the U.S.

Senior administration officials told reporters Thursday the government would especially try to help vulnerable groups, including LGBTQ individuals, people with medical needs, journalists and dissidents.

"By opening our country to these individuals, we will help relieve some of the pressure on the European host countries that are currently shouldering so much of the responsibilities for what is the largest refugee crisis in Europe since the Second World War," said one official, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

The news came as part of a broader announcement on U.S. humanitarian commitments in Ukraine, including more than $1 billion in new funding, unveiled during President Joe Biden's overseas trip.