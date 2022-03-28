Judge: Trump ‘more likely than not’ committed crimes related to Jan. 6 attack

A federal judge in California ordered lawyer John Eastman to turn over documents to the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol, in a ruling that concludes that former President Donald Trump “more likely than not” committed crimes in attempting to obstruct the counting of electoral votes.

Eastman reportedly advised Trump that Vice President Mike Pence could reject electors in particular states to impede Joe Biden’s path to an Electoral College win and wrote memos outlining options in which Pence could change the outcome of the 2020 presidential election.

Judge David O. Carter in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California issued a ruling Monday that ordered Eastman to disclose 101 documents from Jan. 4-7, 2021. As part of a legal dispute over some of those records, the committee had argued that the records should be disclosed because they were related to a fraud or crime.

“This is not a criminal prosecution; this is not even a civil liability suit,” Carter wrote. “At most, this case is a warning about the dangers of ‘legal theories’ gone wrong, the powerful abusing public platforms, and desperation to win at all costs.”

In that limited way, Carter’s opinion steps through the elements needed to prove whether Trump and Eastman “likely committed any of the crimes alleged by the Select Committee,” which were obstruction or attempted obstruction of an official proceeding and conspiracy to interfere with the election certification process.