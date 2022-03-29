Cook inches toward Fed as Senate votes to discharge nomination

Lisa Cook cleared another hurdle toward becoming the first Black woman to join the Federal Reserve Board as the Senate on Tuesday voted to discharge her nomination from committee.

The 50-49 vote clears the path for the Senate to vote on Cook’s confirmation after her nomination stalled this month with a 12-12 tie in the Senate Banking Committee. A tie in committee requires the Senate to vote to discharge the nomination before holding a vote on confirmation.

“We've got to have a second vote because Republicans, for whatever reason, voted against Lisa Cook, including some calling her not qualified,” Senate Banking Chairman Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, said in an interview this month. “Only Spelman, Truman Scholar, Oxford and a Ph.D. at Berkeley, but I guess that's not qualified if you're a Black woman for this crowd.”

Cook, a professor of economics and international relations at Michigan State University, has spent most of her career in academia, with stints in government and visiting positions at Federal Reserve banks of Minneapolis, New York and Philadelphia and the National Bureau of Economic Research. She became a board member of the Chicago Fed in January.

Cook studied physics and philosophy at Spelman College, an historically Black college for women in Georgia, where she was a Truman Scholar. She was the first Spelman graduate to get a Marshall Scholarship, allowing her to study at the University of Oxford, where she earned a second degree in philosophy, politics and economics.