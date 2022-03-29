Government prepares for possible spike in migration

The Department of Homeland Security said it is constructing temporary shelters and working with other government departments to prepare for potential migration increases at the U.S.-Mexico border in the coming months.

The preparations come as the Biden administration considers lifting Title 42, a public health directive used for more than two years to “expel” migrants from the border in an effort to stem pandemic spread.

On Tuesday, DHS said it was preparing for three scenarios: a continuation of current migration levels of about 7,100 per day, which reflect a historic high; a “higher” situation in which border agents record roughly 12,000 encounters with migrants per day; and a “very high” situation where daily encounters top 18,000.

Since the start of fiscal 2022 on Oct. 1, government data shows border officials have recorded more than 900,000 encounters with migrants, a 99 percent increase from the same time frame in fiscal 2021.

The spring and early summer months are historically a busy time at the border. A rollback of Title 42, named for the section of federal health law that permits it, could quickly escalate crossings. The health directive can be renewed every 60 days based on a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention assessment. The next review period ends March 30.