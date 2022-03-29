Inflation may shrink Biden’s big defense plan

It is not known whether the Ukraine war and inflation will still be raging during the time the fiscal 2023 bill would presumably be in effect, if it were enacted on time — that is, from Oct. 1, 2022 through Sept. 30, 2023.

Regardless, both the Russian threat and inflation — and the Ukraine war’s upward pressure on inflation — are feeding a bipartisan riptide that will pull the Biden administration toward a national security budget in fiscal 2023 that is higher even than his $813.4 billion request, $773 billion of which is for the Defense Department.

Those two issues will be central, first off, to the implementation of the fiscal 2022 budget for the next six months, whether or not they will still be actually relevant, as opposed to politically salient, in fiscal 2023. That is because there is no debate that the war and the cost of living — and fighting — are raging as we speak in fiscal 2022.

Congress helped the Pentagon deal with inflation in fiscal 2022 by allocating in the omnibus bill fully 6 percent more than in the previous fiscal year, and that bill provided the Pentagon $6.5 billion to deal with the war in Ukraine’s costs, as well as billions more to meet other emergencies. But if inflation has not subsided significantly in a year’s time, the Pentagon may actually find its budget has effectively been cut — unless, or until, Congress intervenes.

Republicans are already marshaling their forces to do so.