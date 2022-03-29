Lawmakers see alternatives to Russian energy in their districts

With gas prices high and the world looking for alternatives to Russian oil and gas because of its invasion of Ukraine, some lawmakers are finding solutions in their own districts.

Russia’s incursion and the linked disruption of energy markets highlighted a long-running debate in Washington over the vulnerability of the U.S. and many of its allies to potential adversaries that feed the industrial world’s appetite for energy from oil and gas.

Republicans and fossil-fuel advocates have responded with calls to increase domestic oil and gas production by rolling back Biden administration policies that aim to wean the economy off of energy sources that contribute to climate change.

Democrats and environmentalists mark the invasion as a violent warning that it is time to shed the world’s reliance on fossil fuels not only because of climate change but because of the wealth and leverage it provides to oil- and gas-rich countries that don’t share modern western values.

But some lawmakers in both parties are also focused on what they see as affordable alternate energy solutions provided by industries in their own districts, and several have introduced legislation to aid those industries.