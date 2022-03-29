SolarWinds says its new security measures are reassuring clients

SolarWinds says it has beefed up security and tightened its software screening process 15 months after one of the most sophisticated cyberattacks exposed thousands of its customers to Russian spies and left U.S. government agencies and Fortune 500 companies scrambling to contain losses.

SolarWinds executives say they have spent $25 million to improve security and established new processes to screen third-party code that goes into almost all software products.

The company now operates on the principle of “zero trust and assuming breach mentality” — tech-speak for taking as a given that security breaches are inescapable — said Chip Daniels, the head of government affairs at SolarWinds.

The company also has instituted a process requiring all software be built in triplicate by separate teams to prevent malware infections because of loopholes or deliberate mischief, he said.

Outside software developers are being subjected to a screening process that requires them to “answer a series of questions that will assure us that their environment is secure,” Daniels said.