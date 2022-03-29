The era of laissez-faire COVID-19 prevention

Let me apologize in advance. I know as a columnist I should be writing about the Slap Heard Round the World at the Oscars. But forgive me because I instead feel compelled to comment on an obscure, nearly forgotten topic: the pandemic.

OK, it's been more than two years, and I know you’re bored with COVID-19. And now with the omicron variant fading, no one tests positive for the virus anymore.

Except since mid-March (and this is an extremely partial list): former President Barack Obama, second gentleman Doug Emhoff, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, Karine Jean-Pierre (Psaki’s deputy, who accompanied President Joe Biden to Europe), Sen. Bob Casey, D-Pa., and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y.

Since COVID is so yesterday, Congress is treating the topic with all the urgency of a proposal to create a strategic federal reserve of ping-pong balls. In early March, a $15.6 billion funding package for pandemic relief got dropped from the overall $1.5 trillion federal spending bill to fund the government.

The reason: a lack of agreement on how to pay for it. It’s $15.6 billion. Do you grasp how small that number is against the backdrop of the $5.8 trillion budget that Biden unveiled Monday?