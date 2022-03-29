With ink barely dry, Biden budget put through the ringer

President Joe Biden and his Democratic allies on Capitol Hill are in for another protracted standoff over fiscal priorities, based on Republicans' reaction to Biden's election year budget released Monday.

Even before the House Budget Committee opened the fiscal 2023 cycle hearings Tuesday, the Senate's top GOP appropriator was throwing cold water on Biden's proposed 4 percent increase for Pentagon and other defense-related accounts.

Sen. Richard C. Shelby of Alabama, the top Republican on the Senate Appropriations Committee, said Monday the budget “woefully” underfunds defense, considering Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. “That budget will go nowhere as is,” he said.

Biden proposed boosting the military budget to $773 billion in fiscal 2023, a roughly 3 percent increase after taking into account supplemental appropriations for the Pentagon's efforts this fiscal year to aid the Ukrainian resistance and other European allies. Considering the effects of unusually high inflation, Republicans say that's not nearly steep enough.

Including nuclear energy programs and other defense-related activities, the overall national security budget would hit $813 billion next year under Biden's request, a $31 billion increase over this year without supplemental Ukraine aid factored in. Domestic and foreign aid programs, by contrast, would receive a nearly $100 billion increase, or almost 14 percent, to $829 billion in nonemergency funds.