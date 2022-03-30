Ahead of the Final Four, Democrats weigh college athletes’ struggles

Sen. Christopher S. Murphy said he was riveted to the television Monday night as the University of Connecticut women's basketball team defeated the North Carolina State Wolfpack to advance to the Huskies' 14th consecutive Final Four.

But being an admitted college sports fan has made the Connecticut senator and several of his fellow congressional Democrats all the more aware of the challenges facing college athletes. And a group of Senate and House Democrats convened a series of virtual panels Wednesday making the case for improved rights, compensation and equity for NCAA student-athletes.

Rep. Jamaal Bowman, D-N.Y., talked about first paying attention to college basketball in the early 1990s, watching the UNLV Runnin' Rebels, the Duke University men's teams with Christian Laettner and the Michigan Fab Five.

"I think it was the Fab Five that really got me paying — I was in high school — but it got me paying attention to college sports differently and got me to the point of understanding, like, how much money is generated in college sports, and then I went on to play college sports," Bowman said.

Murphy and Bowman started with a discussion that set the table, with Rep. Lori Trahan, D-Mass., moderating a subsequent discussion on issues specific to women's college athletics. Democratic Sens. Cory Booker of New Jersey, a former scholarship football player at Stanford University, and Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut closed with their pitch for legislating a bill of rights for athletes.