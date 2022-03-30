Biden: Crisis of credibility

It’s been another bad week for the president, as White House staffers, and Biden himself on Monday, tried to clean up a string of troubling gaffes made during his crucial trip to meet with NATO leaders as the Ukraine war continued to rage.

With Russian President Vladimir Putin hinting that a nuclear response was possible if NATO directly intervenes in Ukraine or threatens Russia itself, Biden’s misstatements couldn’t have come at a worse moment. Yet, when asked about his ad-lib remarks to American servicemen in Poland, his response to the possible use of chemical weapons by Russia, and now, famously, his barely nuanced call for the ousting of Putin, incredulously, Biden told reporters, “None of the three occurred.”

It was a mind-boggling moment.

Even the president’s supporters in the media are having trouble excusing Biden’s latest attempt to explain away his gaffes, which sent shock waves across international diplomatic and security circles. The world is wondering who is in charge. It has come to that.

After months of verbal stumbles, what is most worrisome is that we don’t know whether Biden actually believes what he’s saying when he makes a gaffe, which in and of itself is problematic. Or whether it’s a cynical tactic to move on from what has been one major misstatement after another by this president, the gravest of these this past week.