GOP expands House target list; Democrats book airtime for defense

National Republicans, already bullish about their chances of taking back the House in November, announced an even more aggressive midterm strategy Wednesday and expanded the list of districts they are targeting into deeply Democratic territory.

The announcement, from the National Republican Congressional Committee, came as House Majority PAC, the main super political action committee for House Democrats, announced its first major ad reservations of the cycle, allocating $101.8 million for television and digital advertisements for the campaign's final months.

In keeping with House Democrats’ more conservative campaign strategy so far this cycle, much of that spending will be focused on regions in which Democratic incumbents are seen as vulnerable.

The parallel announcements indicate that both parties are solidifying their game plans as the campaign adopts a faster pace with the near completion of redistricting and the dwindling time to shift voters’ opinions before Election Day.

“We know this is going to be a dogfight,” NRCC Chairman Tom Emmer said during a virtual news conference Wednesday morning. “But we do have the message, candidates and the resources that we're going to need to win in November.”