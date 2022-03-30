Redistricting shuffle makes race to succeed Nunes a low-key affair

The four Republicans and two Democrats running in a California special election to succeed ex-Rep. Devin Nunes have something in common: They’re in the hunt for a dead-end job.

For whoever wins the race this spring in California’s 22nd District, it's a temporary gig that ends when the 117th Congress adjourns on Jan. 3. The winner will have no built-in advantage running for reelection as an incumbent for a full term because California lost one seat to reapportionment and the new map that shuffled district numbers also led to several incumbents running in new terrain.

Now considered a safe Republican seat, the 22nd District will morph into a much more competitive district in the November midterms, with GOP Rep. David Valadao running to defend it.

Nunes resigned effective Jan. 1 to run a new media enterprise of former President Donald Trump. The April 5 special primary for his unexpired term is being run under the same boundaries that gave Nunes an 8-point win in 2020. Early voting by mail ran from March 7 through Tuesday.

Under California law, the primary is open to voters of all parties, and if one of the contenders captures more than 50 percent, that person will head to Congress. Otherwise, the top two finishers will face off in a runoff on June 7, the same day as the statewide primary using new district lines for the next Congress. And some of the people running in next week's special primary are running in the regular primary in a different district.