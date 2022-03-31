Biden faces political pressure over border expulsion order

The Biden administration is facing increasing heat from Capitol Hill as it prepares for a potential end to restrictions that have closed U.S. borders to asylum seekers for more than two years.

Immigrant advocates and some Democrats pushed for the Biden administration to rescind the pandemic-era border directive, known as Title 42, in the days leading up to the order’s March 30 expiration date.

The public health directive, initially issued under the Trump administration by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and continuously renewed since then, has allowed border agents to turn back migrants who crossed the border without considering their asylum claims.

Senate Foreign Relations Chairman Bob Menendez, D-N.J., a key leader on immigration efforts in Congress, called on the administration to rescind the policy.

“The truth is Title 42 is a failed border security policy,” he said in a statement Thursday.