Can we just leave God out of it?

The Southern Baptist Convention seemed to. The denomination, started in 1845 as the church of Southern slaveholders, supported white supremacy until well into the 20th century. The convention formally apologized to African-Americans in 1995 for its pro-slavery past and adopted a resolution condemning white supremacy — in 2017. But members are still arguing over the convention’s view of critical race theory or what the academic discipline has come to mean — any unvarnished account of its own or this nation's history.

Russell Moore, who resigned last year as president of the Southern Baptist Convention’s Ethics and Religious Liberty Commission, shined a light on the problems of entangling religion with politics and became a pariah to some in his own denomination.

When he began his time in that post, Moore said the “end goal of the Gospel is not a Christian America” but, instead, a Revelation 7:9 vision of “redeemed from every tribe and tongue and nation and language” dwelling in the new Jerusalem. Before he left, Moore — who supported investigations into allegations of clergy sexual abuse and who faced pushback for his outreach on behalf of racial equity and criticisms of Trump — wrote in a letter: “My family and I have faced constant threats from white nationalists and white supremacists, including within our convention.”

On a good day, I consider myself a person of faith, though if GOP Sen. Lindsey Graham asked me to rate mine on a scale of 1 to 10, as he did Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson, I would have to, as she did, refuse. I often find food for thought in my church of choice, as I did this past week, when a contemplation of the Ten Commandments in the weekly bulletin included these questions about bearing false witness: “Have I gossiped, told lies, or embellished stories at the expense of another? Is my social media presence giving witness to my Christian faith? Do I live in the truth and avoid falsehoods and lies about myself and others?”

Yes, those texts came to mind, and the grandstanding of Republican senators on the Senate Judiciary Committee grilling Judge Jackson, not in faith but in bad faith, interrupting, spouting lies, then checking Twitter for clicks, I’m sure.