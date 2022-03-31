Judge: Florida law discriminates against minority voters

A federal judge overturned many provisions of a Florida election law Thursday for discriminating against minority voters and ordered the state to be subjected to a decade of court supervision on future laws.

The ruling tosses provisions of the law, known as SB 90, that limited ballot drop off boxes, aid to voters waiting in line and what third party groups could do in registering voters. U.S. District Judge Mark Walker of the Northern District of Florida, appointed by former President Barack Obama, found after a three-week bench trial last month that the legislature targeted an increased use of vote-by-mail by Democratic voters – with the effect of discriminating against Black voters.

“[W]hen Black voters tended to favor a form of voting, or when a change in the law opened more opportunities for Black Floridians to vote, the Legislature has acted to restrict those opportunities,” Walker wrote.

The ruling also used so-called “bail-in” provisions of the Voting Rights Act to subject Florida to 10 years of court supervision of election law changes related to drop boxes and other challenged provisions of the law. Walker, who has presided over more than a dozen election law cases in Florida, wrote the state has shown a practice of discriminating against minority voters.

“For the past 20 years, the majority in the Florida Legislature has attacked the voting rights of its Black constituents,” Walker wrote.