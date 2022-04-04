Biden budget’s omission of tax cut renewals leaves deficit hole

President Joe Biden made deficit reduction a top priority in his election year budget request, promising $1 trillion in savings over the next decade.

That pivot comes after Biden’s first year in office saw a pricey pandemic relief package shower U.S. households with cash, stimulating consumer demand and ultimately helping to stoke the inflation Democrats are now trying to tamp down ahead of the midterms.

“The deficit went up every year under my predecessor,” Biden said upon introducing his budget on March 28. “My administration is turning that around.”

But the administration’s budget math rests on a key assumption: that Republicans’ 2017 tax cuts will be allowed to expire on schedule after 2025. The problem for Democrats is that most of those tax cuts would have to be extended to honor Biden’s pledge not to raise taxes on anyone making less than $400,000 a year.

Estimates vary, and they will depend on potential offsets and how the various provisions affect each other’s cost if extended together. But it would likely take somewhere between $1 trillion and $2 trillion to ensure a basic extension of the GOP tax cuts shielding middle- and lower-income households from higher taxes, based on a CQ Roll Call analysis of Congressional Budget Office and Joint Committee on Taxation data.