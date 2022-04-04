New Maryland map signed after Democrats drop appeal of gerrymander ruling

Maryland Republican Gov. Larry Hogan signed a revised congressional map Monday that passed the Democratically controlled state legislature.

His signature came after state Attorney General Bryan Frosh, a Democrat, dropped an appeal of state Judge Lynne A. Battaglia’s ruling last month that the original map unfairly favored Democrats.

The new map removed Democrat-leaning areas from the 1st District of Rep. Andy Harris, the only Republican in the state congressional delegation. It also made changes to Majority Leader Steny Hoyer’s 5th District.

Hogan had vetoed the original map, and Democrats overrode his veto.

“This is not a perfect map, there are things that could be improved but it is miles ahead of the unconstitutional map thrown out by the court,” Hogan said Monday.