The saga of the fox in Lower Senate Park has ended ... for now. Animal control workers captured a fox on Capitol Hill on Tuesday, after multiple reports that one attacked or bit people, including a congressman.

Rep. Ami Bera encountered the fox Monday night and fended it off with an umbrella, after feeling a “totally unprovoked” attack on his leg, he said. He went to Walter Reed hospital on the advice of Congress’ attending physician and got a series of shots. “You don’t want to mess around with rabies,” the California Democrat said.

The fox didn’t draw blood, Bera said, but he did notice a tear at the bottom of his pants.

Capitol Police said other people had run-ins with a fox too and warned the congressional community to be on the lookout. “We have received several reports of aggressive fox encounters on or near the grounds of the U.S. Capitol. For your safety, please do not approach any foxes. Animal Control Officers are working to trap and relocate any foxes they find,” spokesman Tim Barber said in a statement Tuesday morning.

One of those bitten was Alex Heathcock, who was on her way home from a run on the National Mall Monday evening, she said in an interview. As she turned down Fourth St. SW and Independence Ave. to head home, she felt a clamp on her ankle.