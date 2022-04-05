Census Bureau director on ‘transformational’ changes — and SXSW

Robert L. Santos did not get to shoot concerts at the South by Southwest festival this year because, as the new Census Bureau director, “I have a day job now.”

A former vice president at the Urban Institute and past president of the American Statistical Association, Santos now helms the agency producing data that guides more than $1.5 trillion in federal spending annually. He also spent years honing his skills as a photographer, working his way up to crew chief at the annual SXSW festival in Austin.

President Joe Biden’s pick to lead the Census Bureau through 2026, Santos is the first person of color to head the agency permanently. Two months after Santos took over the role, the agency released a report showing the 2020 census missed almost one in 20 Latinos nationwide. It also overcounted the white and Asian population.

Santos and others said the agency faced “unprecedented” challenges trying to conduct the count amid the coronavirus pandemic. They noted the Census Bureau said the count missed about 0.25 percent of the American population.

At a recent scientific advisory committee meeting, Santos pitched a “transformational” change to agency operations as it gets ready for the 2030 census: Over the next few years, he wants to take apart some of the silos the agency has built between the dozens of different data products it produces for other agencies.