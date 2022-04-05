GAO: Most lobbyists follow disclosure rules, but some leave out details

Most federal lobbyists complied with public disclosure requirements, although some K Street denizens omitted required details of campaign donations and past government jobs from their filings in 2021, a recent Government Accountability Office report found.

And the law enforcement agency responsible for policing violations has closed only about one-quarter of the cases it receives through referrals, the GAO found.

More than 90 percent of lobbyists provided documentation to back up their publicly reported income and expenses, the GAO concluded after conducting routine audits of registered lobbyists to assess compliance with the Lobbying Disclosure Act, or LDA.

Still, the agency found that some 35 percent of reports may have omitted previous government employment, which lobbyists are required to list. And about 7 percent missed some campaign contributions that lobbyists are required to report.

“I think the main takeaway from this latest report from GAO is that awareness of and compliance with the LDA continues to be very strong,” said William H. Minor, a partner at DLA Piper who specializes in lobbying compliance matters. “However, registrants and lobbyists do struggle with some of the details.”