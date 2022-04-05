Michigan Rep. Fred Upton announces plan to retire

Longtime Michigan Republican Rep. Fred Upton announced Tuesday that he will be retiring at the end of his current term.

“Reagan worked both sides of the aisle to get things done, caring less about who got the credit, and I made a promise that such a principle would be my guiding light,” Upton said on the House floor.

Upton, a former Reagan administration staffer whose congressional career led him to the chairmanship of the Energy and Commerce Committee, was first elected to the House in 1986. He highlighted his legislative career in his retirement announcement from the floor.

Upton becomes the 50th member of the House to announce he is not seeking reelection, and the 19th Republican to do so. His planned departure came as he faced a primary against fellow Republican Rep. Bill Huizenga because of redistricting.

Upton was among the Republican House members who voted in favor of impeaching President Donald Trump after the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the Capitol. He is the fourth of that group not to seek another term.