Mooney ethics inquiry probes alleged misuse of taxpayer dollars, tampering with investigation

Congressional investigators have probed whether Rep. Alex X. Mooney misused taxpayer money by having staff perform personal errands and tried to determine whether he tampered with a previous ethics inquiry into his campaign spending, according to documents obtained by CQ Roll Call.

Those questions — and others — were contained in letters sent from the Office of Congressional Ethics in August and September 2021 asking people in the West Virginia Republican’s orbit for any information that could be relevant to a second investigation the office undertook into Mooney’s conduct.

“Alex Mooney continues to cooperate fully with the investigation and we look forward to its resolution,” Ryan Kelly, a spokesperson for Mooney, said in a statement.

The OCE sent the results of its first investigation into Mooney to the House Ethics Committee in July 2021. That OCE report detailed findings that Mooney used campaign funds for family vacations and fast food and that he failed to properly report over $40,000 in spending. The OCE is a fact-finding, independent, nonpartisan entity and is not authorized to discipline members or issue subpoenas. The ethics process requires the OCE to send its findings to the Ethics Committee, a 10-member panel of lawmakers with an equal number of Democrats and Republicans.

The OCE subsequently opened a second, broader inquiry into Mooney. The OCE completed that report and sent it to the House Ethics panel in December.