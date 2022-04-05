‘We must protect access to the ballot box,’ retiring Rep. G.K. Butterfield says

Going back to the gerrymandering question, there are two types. What we saw in the 1st District is a combination of both. The racial gerrymandering started 10 years ago, when the Republican legislature drew the district and packed as many African American communities as they could find into it. Well, we challenged it and won. Then we turned our attention to partisan gerrymandering, but the U.S. Supreme Court ruled [in 2019] that partisan gerrymandering is not [prohibited] by the federal constitution. And so we decided to challenge in the state courts, which finally ruled in our favor [in February], and the interim map is now much fairer. I wanted a 7-7 map, but it appears it may be a 7-6-1 map, seven Republicans, six Democrats, and one toss-up.

Many people are asking me if I would have continued to attempt to serve if I had known the district would be restored, and the answer is no. I was satisfied the time had come. But the Republicans spend every waking hour trying to find ways to discourage and even disenfranchise voters of color, and it’s unacceptable. It’s reprehensible.

What happened in my father’s case was very interesting. In 1953, he ran [for City Council] from a ward that had a large number of African American voters. These voters had become voters because they passed the literacy test, which was very difficult. When he was reelected in 1955, that was a bit too much for those in power, and they decided to change to an at-large election. My dad would not only run in the community in which he lived, but he would run citywide, which meant he needed to persuade white voters in 1957 to vote for an African American candidate, and that was not to be. They also created a rule so African American voters could not simply single shot for the minority candidate.

I compare that to 2016, 2018 or 2020, and I see even though the strategies are different, there are similarities — there is a concerted effort to dilute and deny the voting franchise to voters of color and others who are inclined to vote for the Democratic candidate.

Q: You talk about the people who are going to pick up the torch. What is your advice to them, this next generation?