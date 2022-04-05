Stablecoin issuers seek bank licenses to reassure customers

Clarified 11:08 a.m. | Firms that issue or trade stablecoins are looking to secure banking licenses, largely as a signal to customers that the coins are safe as bank deposits.

It’s a new development in the world of cryptocurrency, which hasn’t enjoyed the best reputation for investor protection. And the companies are doing it without waiting to see whether Congress will follow a recommendation to require it.

The President’s Working Group on Financial Markets, a group of regulators, in November recommended legislation to require stablecoin issuers to be insured depository institutions — banks whose deposits are covered by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation and therefore subject to bank rules. That would protect depositors’ money in case the bank fails.

The Working Group warned that “runs” on the digital assets could spread contagiously to others, posing a risk to the broader financial system.

Stablecoins typically are tied to the value of a national currency, such as the U.S. dollar, unlike other, highly volatile cryptocurrencies. Stablecoins make up only about 5 percent of the value of the cryptocurrency ecosystem but are used to facilitate three-quarters of trades on digital asset trading platforms, according to a December memo from the House Financial Services Committee.