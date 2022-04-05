White House broadens initiative to address long COVID-19

The Biden administration on Tuesday unveiled a plan to increase awareness and response to the long-term effects of COVID-19, directing Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra to helm an interagency effort to coordinate research and support for long-term patients.

The initiative builds on a series of steps taken by the administration, including the RECOVER Initiative, a wide-ranging, $1.15 billion National Institutes of Health study launched last year.

The presidential memorandum directs HHS to coordinate a broad range of educational efforts aimed at boosting research, tracking and coverage of long COVID-19 patients.

“We see you, we are focused on you and we’re committed to advancing our nation's capacity to understand and treat your conditions,” Becerra said during a press briefing.

White House COVID-19 Response Coordinator Jeff Zients also announced Tuesday that the U.S. would be donating “100 million or more” of Pfizer’s pediatric COVID-19 vaccines to low- and middle-income countries, as part of its pledge to donate 1.2 billion doses to other countries.